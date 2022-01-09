The Los Angeles County Regional Department of Regional Planning will conduct an online scoping meeting, Thursday, on the Notice of Preparation and Initial Study to collect feedback on the scope of the Environmental Impact Report for the draft Los Angeles County 2045 Climate Action Plan.
The 30-day review period opened Jan. 3 and ends on Feb. 2.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, via Zoom. Visit https://planning.lacounty.gov/site/climate/meetings-hearings/ to register for the meeting.
The draft LA County 2045 Climate Action Plan seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in unincorporated areas of the county. It will also identify opportunities to reduce air pollution, improve community health and create sustainable jobs for county residents.
Because the Initial Study indicates that the proposed project may have a significant impact to the environment in one or more resource areas, the county has determined that preparation of a Program Environmental Impact Report is required, according to the Notice of Preparation.
The Program Environmental Impact Report will focus on the potentially significant effects of the project, and briefly discuss any effects found not to be significant. The report will include a more detailed evaluation of the following environmental issues: air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, noise and tribal cultural resources.
The scoping meeting will include a brief presentation of the project scope to be addressed in the Program Environmental Impact Report as well as a summary of the report.
According to the initial study, the draft LA County 2045 Climate Action Plan would have a potentially significant impact on air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, The draft Climate Action Plan would be a policy document that does not include specific proposed projects. However, projects implementing Draft 2045 Climate Action Plan measures could affect those areas.
""Climate Action Plan"" AKA ""Grab your Ankles while we Steal your Money Plan"" . No one knows what type of technology we will have in the year 2045...But to start charging "You"$$$$"Now" for something that may or may not happen....is Parasitical. Pay the fee when you come to the bridge...not way ahead of time after all...""ie."' ...maybe you might take a plane and may "never" need to use "that bridge". Kneel Sheeple...Kneel Hard.
