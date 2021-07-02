While COVID-19 transmission in Los Angeles County remains low, the County is seeing increases in cases and daily test positivity.
On June 15, the day of the full reopening, the County saw 210 new cases and the test positivity rate was around 0.5%. Nearly two weeks after the June 15 reopening, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a doubling of new cases and the test positivity rate; today’s case numbers are 422 and the test positivity rate is 1.2%.
While the increase in community transmission is concerning, Public Health officials note the increases are still far below the surge levels over the winter of over 15,000 new cases and the test positivity rate of 20%.
Of the two new deaths reported Thursday, one person that passed away was over the age of 80 and one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79. To date, Public Health identified 1,250,240 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 24,483 deaths.
There are 255 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, and 25% of these people are in the Intensive Care Unit. Testing results are available for nearly seven million individuals with 17% of people testing positive.
Public Health officials continue to caution there is increased risk of COVID-19 infection for people who aren’t fully vaccinated because of increased intermingling and the circulation of more variants of concern like the highly transmissible Delta variant.
The best protection against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated. Public Health encourages those that are not vaccinated and are eligible to get vaccinated, to get vaccinated without delay.
If you are not vaccinated and around people outside your household, your mask offers the next best protection against the virus. With distancing requirements and capacity limits lifted in almost all settings, wearing a mask is critically important for those not yet vaccinated, including the 1.2 million children between the ages of two and 12.
“To the families and friends experiencing the sorrow of losing of a loved one due to COVID-19, we send our deepest condolences,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health. “Last year, we didn’t have the vaccine and there were increases in cases and hospitalizations that occurred after the Fourth of July holiday. This year we have three powerful vaccines but there are still about 4 million residents that are unvaccinated and at risk of COVID-19 infection.
“With small increases in community transmission and an increase in the circulation of the Delta variant, your best protection and the best protection for the County’s recovery are the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. And while we are increasing the number of people with vaccination protection, sensible public health precautions, including masking and hand hygiene can support our recovery.”
People who are not fully vaccinated, including all children between the ages of two and 12, are required to wear masks at all indoor public settings and businesses. Because of increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country and to protect unvaccinated residents, Public Health strongly recommends everyone, as a precautionary measure, wear masks indoors in settings (such as grocery or retail stores theaters and family entertainment centers, and workplaces) when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status.
Anthony Fauci and Barbara Ferrer have flipped flopped way to many times....I no longer trust either. Fear promotes obedience....I think the political weasels have gotten use to the dictator roles they have been playing, and are reluctant to give up that power. It's a shame that there are a ton of useful idiots that help these weasel politicians retain their power. After everyone gets the vaccine for CoVid "Delta" variant what do you want to bet a "new" variant will emerge. If Snowden has taught us anything....it's that our Govt. is a liar. Hey maybe they are telling the truth "this time".
