LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s award-winning Parks After Dark program, featuring concerts, movies, play areas and sports clinics, will kick off, Thursday, and continue, through Aug. 6, at 34 county Parks.
All Parks After Dark parks will host programs from 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. In the Antelope Valley, the Parks After Dark programs will be at:
• Jackie Robinson Park — 8773 East Ave. R, Littlerock.
• Stephen Sorensen Park — 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
• George Lane County Park — 5520 West Ave. L-8, Quartz Hill.
Parks After Dark is an award-winning program designed to bring communities together by filling park spaces with family centered activities that transforms local parks into summer safe havens. This summers program lineup will feature an array of girls’ sports programs to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX that led the way to gender equity for girl’s participation in sports.
The LA County Parks after Dark is possible thanks to the generosity of the County Board of Supervisors — First District Supervisor and Board Chair Hilda L. Solis, Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Third District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger — as well as the LA County Parks and Recreation executive Board, Los Angeles Department of Social Services, LA County Probation Department and the Los Angeles Regional Food Banks.
“Now more than ever, LA County families need park spaces to heal from the trauma brought on by COVID-19 combined with the financial stress many people are facing,” LA County Parks Executive Director Norma Edith García-González said. “Parks after Dark eliminates barriers to recreational opportunities and introduces families no cost enriching experiences that promote mental and physical health through fun and games.”
Parks After Dark, launched, in 2010, has proven to be a successful prevention and intervention program that provides multiple benefits to vulnerable communities, decreasing violence and crime, and increasing social cohesion and community well-being. In 2018, Parks After Dark was recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association, which presented LA County Parks and Recreation with is Best in Innovation award.
Visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/PAD for details.
