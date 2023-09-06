LANCASTER — Calling all young artists and bookworms: The Los Angeles County Library’s 44th annual Bookmark Contest kicked off Tuesday.
The annual contest celebrates the joy of reading and creativity. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to let their imagination shine using original designs to draw, paint or create their own bookmark.
Each of the LA County Library’s 85 locations will select one winner from four categories— kindergarten through grade two, grades three through five, grades six through eight, and grades nine through 12 — who will be recognized at their library.
The winning bookmarks from each library will be shared with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who will select countywide winners from each category that reside in their district. These winners will see their bookmark design professionally printed and distributed across all 85 LA County Library locations.
Los Angeles County residents and schools are encouraged to participate in the contest, which highlights the wonder and importance of books and reading, and challenges parents, educators, and librarians to nurture kids’ love of reading and libraries through art.
To participate, students can visit their local library to pick up an entry form, or download the form online. For details and to download, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Bookmark-Contest. Entry forms can be submitted in person, by mail or online via submission form, and must be received by Oct. 21.
This year’s contest is sponsored by LA County Library Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.