LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 830 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 299,760 cases with 6,993 fatalities.
The number of new cases is usually lower on the weekend due to reporting delays. The county reported 2,173 mew cases on Saturday, and 2,773 on Friday and 3,600 on Thursday, with those numbers attributed to the resolution of a technical glitch that delayed a large number of test results over the previous several days.
Hospitalizations, which have remained below the 800 mark for several weeks, ticked up slightly from 770 to 785, 29% of whom are in the ICU, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Officials said more than 3,029,000 individuals in the county have been tested, with 9% testing positive.
On Friday, county officials also confirmed two new cases of a rare, Coronavirus-related pediatric condition, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. The two new cases lifted the countywide total to 43, all of whom required hospitalization and half of whom were admitted to intensive care units. There have not been any deaths in the county due to MIS-C.
Also Friday, county official lifted restrictions on some businesses. The revisions allowed the reopening of indoor personal-care businesses such as tattoo parlors and massage-therapy shops. The county also cleared the way for outdoor family entertainment centers to open, including go-kart tracks, miniature golf courses and batting cages.
A program that allows schools to resume in-person instruction for high-need and English-learning students was also expanded Friday. That program previously allowed schools to bring such students back to campus, up to 10% of a school’s overall enrollment. That limit is now being increased to 25%, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, “so more students and youth can have access to their teachers and the on-site support systems that are so critical for their growth and for their education.”
Public health director Barbara Ferrer said that as of last week, 986 schools are taking part in that program, with nearly 35,000 students now receiving in-person instruction and nearly 20,000 teachers and staff back on campuses. Those changes in the county’s health officer order are expected to be finalized Friday.
The county is also revising its order to ease restrictions on wineries and breweries. Customers will no longer be required to make reservations one day in advance to visit a winery or brewery, and wineries will no longer be required to sell food along with alcohol.
County health officials confirmed three cases were reported at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley. The church has been in a legal battle with the county over the health order, which bars indoor worship services.
A judge issued an order requiring the church to stop holding such services, but the church has been defying that order, and it could be held in contempt at a court hearing next month.
An attorney for the church issued a statement Friday condemning the use of the word “outbreak” to describe the three Coronavirus cases — although the county throughout the pandemic has defined an “outbreak” as three or more cases at a single location.
The county health order allows services but requires that they be held outdoors.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 5,023 cases and 80 deaths.
• Lancaster: 4,188 cases and 68 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 308 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 213 cases and 10 deaths.
• Sun Village: 188 cases and four deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 106 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 92 cases and one death.
• Acton: 83 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 31 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 25 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 23 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 21 cases and no deaths.
• Elizabeth Lake: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: Five cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
