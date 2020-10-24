LOS ANGELES — As it continues to resolve a backlog of testing results caused by technical problems in its reporting systems, Los Angeles County announced 2,773 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 23 more deaths.
The county had reported unusually low daily case numbers earlier this week due to the unspecified technical problems. The issues began to resolve Thursday, when the county announced 3,600 new cases, the largest number since a surge that occurred after the Fourth of July holiday. County officials noted that about 2,000 of the cases reported Thursday were a result of the backlog.
According to the county Department of Public Health, additional backlogged test results are expected to be released in the coming days, meaning daily case numbers will continue to be higher than usual.
The 2,773 cases announced by the county, along with 84 reported by Long Beach health officials and 25 by Pasadena, lifted the countywide cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 296,930.
The county also announced 23 Coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, raising the death toll to 6,974.
A total of 769 people were hospitalized in the county due to the virus as of Friday, down from 777 on Thursday but up from 758 on Wednesday, 730 on Tuesday, 722 on Monday and 752 on Sunday. Hospitalizations have remained below the 800 mark for several weeks.
As of Friday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 4,912 cases and 79 deaths.
• Lancaster: 4,105 cases and 68 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 302 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 211 cases and 10 deaths.
• Sun Village: 184 cases and four deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 103 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 90 cases and one death.
• Acton: 80 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 31 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 23 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 19 cases and no deaths.
• Elizabeth Lake: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: Five cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
