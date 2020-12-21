LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 13,315 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 additional deaths Sunday, along with another new record for hospitalizations related to the Coronavirus.
The numbers brings the county’s totals to 623,670 cases and 8,875 fatalities since the pandemic began in March.
There are 5,549 people in county hospitals with the virus.
On Dec. 11, the county reached 500,000 cases, and since then, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported — the fastest acceleration of new cases during the pandemic.
The LA County portion of the Antelope Valley has 27,392 cases and 243 deaths. Palmdale has 12,500 cases and 105 deaths, and Lancaster has 11,296 cases and 106 deaths.
Lake Los Angeles has 779 cases, an increase of nearly 31% over the past eight days.
If there is a light on the horizon, it is that Pfizer’s initial vaccine allocation is currently being used by acute-care hospitals to vaccinate frontline health care personnel. A second allotment of Pfizer vaccine is anticipated to arrive next week and will be used to inoculate additional health care workers at acute-care hospitals, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.
“While we now see the light at the end of the tunnel, we haven’t reached the light yet,’’ said Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. “The pandemic is going to continue for many, many months after we begin vaccinating people. This is not the time to start ignoring public health advice and recommendations. Our hospitals are critically overcrowded in LA County.
“LA County is now moving towards becoming the epicenter of the pandemic,’’ he said. “We are not at the stage yet at which other parts of the world, including in the United States, have suffered catastrophic consequences, but we are heading in that direction. And if we don’t stop the spread, our hospitals will be overwhelmed.’’
Hospital capacity across the county is very limited, and health care workers are hard-pressed to keep up with the need for care.
In recent days, county hospitals have been operating near their overall licensed capacity of about 2,500 ICU beds.
Last week, county hospitals operated an overall average about 10,360 non-ICU beds per day, based on physical space and available staffing.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 12,500 cases and 105 deaths.
• Lancaster: 11,296 cases and 106 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 779 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 577 cases and 14 deaths.
• Sun Village: 455 cases and five deaths.
• Littlerock: 261 cases and one death.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 238 cases and one death.
• Acton: 211 cases and three deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 102 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 56 cases and no deaths.
• Leona Valley: 53 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 50 cases and one death.
• Elizabeth Lake: 29 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 18 cases and no deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.