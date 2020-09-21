LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 991 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 260,797 cases and 6,353 fatalities.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased from 732 Saturday to 765, with 30% of those people in intensive care units.
The relatively low number of new cases likely reflects a weekend lag in reporting, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Daily case rates had risen over the prior four days, and officials said they would be following case numbers carefully over the upcoming week for signs of increased transmission over the Labor Day holiday.
“As we prepare for the fall, we must acknowledge that COVID-19 remains a significant threat,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “The difference between now and the early months of the pandemic, is that we have a much better idea of how to effectively protect each other from becoming infected. Given the reality that as many as 50% of those infected are able to transmit the virus to others may have no symptoms, taking universal precautions in every interaction with others who are not in your household, is absolutely essential.
“We need to commit to the behaviors we know will reduce our infection rate and slow the spread of the virus: wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings with people we don’t live with, washing our hands frequently, and keeping physical distance from others. These are effective tools, that when used consistently, save lives,” Ferrer continued.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 69% were people under the age of 50. Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 had the highest number of new cases among all age groups in the county, 34% of the new cases Sunday.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 3,991 cases and 69 deaths.
• Lancaster: 3,270 cases and 51 deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 222 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 171 cases and 11 deaths.
• Sun Village: 160 cases and two deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 89 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 84 cases and no deaths.
• Acton: 67 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 26 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 18 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Nine cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
