LOS ANGELES — Coronavirus infections continued to mount in Los Angeles County, Friday, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional virus-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday.
Numbers were not updated by the county, on Thursday, because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hospitalization numbers were not immediately available as the county health department was awaiting word from the state Department of Public Health.
According to the latest state figures, there were 822 COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals, as of Thursday — an increase of 28, from the previous day. Of those patients, 96 were in intensive care, down from 101, the previous day.
The county said it recorded 2,337 new cases, on Friday, and 2,907, on Thursday, for the two-day total of 5,244. Ten additional virus-related deaths were recorded, Friday, and 11, on Thursday.
Friday’s daily positivity rate, reflecting a seven-day average, was 11.2%, on Friday — up from 10.6%, on Thursday, and 6.5%, last week.
The latest numbers bring the county’s case total since the pandemic began to 3,530,105.
Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of virus patients were actually admitted to hospitals for COVID-related issues, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but tested positive at the hospital.
Overall official case numbers are believed to be artificially low, due to residents who use at-home tests and do not report the results to the county. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis noted, last week, that many other people who may be infected don’t get tested at all.
The county has been seeing steadily rising case and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November, prompting health officials last week to again “strongly recommend” that people wear masks at indoor public settings.
