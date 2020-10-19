LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 358 new cases of COVID- 19 and 13 additional deaths Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 288,451 cases with 6,876 fatalities.
Officials said the lower number of cases and deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend and problems with the state’s data feed.
Hospitalizations rose slightly for the second straight day after dropping for four consecutive days. A total of 752 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of Sunday, up from 746 on Saturday, 735 on Friday, 723 on Thursday, 720 on Wednesday and 692 on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Although Coronavirus hospitalizations have been generally trending downward since July, health officials still fear a potential spike in hospital demand if the region experiences a severe flu season while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, and are recommending flu shots for all in hopes of avoiding a surge of hospital demand due to influenza and COVID-19.
The department continues to urge residents to learn and abide by new county and state guidance which allow limited private gatherings with three or fewer households. All private gatherings must occur outdoors. Attendees must wear a cloth face covering when they are together except when they are eating or drinking and keep at least six feet of physical distance. Food must be served in single-serve disposable containers, and the duration of the gathering should be two hours or less.
It is recommended that if residents do gather with two other households, that they do so with the same households each time, creating a quasi-bubble that can reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.
“To slow community spread of COVID-19 in our county we must all partner together; businesses and residents must do their part and adopt the infection control measures that we know to be effective,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Saturday.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 4,635 cases and 77 deaths.
• Lancaster: 3,854 cases and 66 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 268 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 198 cases and 10 deaths.
• Sun Village: 178 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 102 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 88 cases and one death.
• Acton: 77 cases and two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 30 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases and one death.
• Leona Valley: 23 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 19 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
