LOS ANGELES — The county’s Commission on Human Relations today released its annual assessment of reported hate crimes and found that the number of such incidents are increasing.
According to the county’s 2019 Hate Crime Report, although reports of hate crimes increased from 523 incidents in 2018 to 524 in 2019, they have been rising incrementally in the last several years. This is also the largest number reported since 2009, the report stated.
“Now that we’re in extraordinary times — the confluence of the Coronavirus pandemic and widespread protests for racial justice and amidst … an election campaign of great consequence — it makes it more important than ever to understand the landscape of hate crime in our county,” said Robin Toma, the executive director of the Los Angeles Human Relations Commission, during a broadcast presentation of the report.
Reported hate crimes in Los Angeles County rose 36% between 2013 and 2019.
The county saw the most hate crimes reported in 2001, when more than 1,000 incidents were alleged.
From 2018 to 2019, the overall rate of reported hate-motivated violence increased from 61% to 65%, the highest percentage reported since 2007, the report stated.
The largest number of reported hate crimes took place in the Metro Service Planning Area, which stretches from West Hollywood to Boyle Heights, followed by the San Fernando Valley region, the report stated.
“During this pandemic, it’s as important as ever to engage in ongoing dialogue and collaboration,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “I thank the Human Relations Commission for this important and timely work that seeks to protect life and property against crime in all of its forms.”
After declining for two years in a row, the report stated allegations of white supremacist crimes in the county were up 38% in 2019.
Racially motivated crimes remained the largest category, making up 49% of all hate crimes.
The county stated African Americans only comprise 9% of county residents but make up 47% of racial hate crime victims. African Americans were also the majority of victims of sexual orientation and anti-transgender crimes.
The full report can be found at hrc.lacounty.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/2019-Hate-Crime-Report.pdf
