For the past few weeks, deaths and COVID-19 cases have been decreasing across Los Angeles County. However, Public Health Department officials remain cautiously optimistic as they continue to track the data related to activities over the Labor Day weekend.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in reducing the transmission in Los Angeles County since the spike in mid-July,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during her Wednesday briefing. “We will use the lessons learned in the past and community indicators, regarding reopening sectors and allowing additional activities.”
This statement comes after a statewide lift on the closure of nail salons. Despite them being allowed to reopen for indoor services, it’s at each county’s discretion to allow the reopening of those services.
Despite the progress being made to stop the spread and the decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Los Angeles County remains in Tier 1 of the state’s tiered reopening plan.
“We can’t move to Tier 2 until we sustain these numbers for two consecutive weeks,” Ferrer said. “We saw an increase in cases last week and there were four days where we were about 1,000 cases each day. We are heartened that Los Angeles County has met the threshold that’s allowed us to see our progress and in the future, move to Tier 2.”
She said health officials are paying attention to the labor day activities, as well as the reopening of some schools and hair salons that have opened for indoor services, in regard to the number of positive cases.
During the briefing, Ferrer announced an additional 31 deaths. Of those, 10 were over the age of 80 and nine had underlying health conditions; 14 were between the ages of 65-79 and 10 had underlying health conditions; six were between 50-64 and five had underlying health conditions; and one was between 30-49 and did not have underlying health conditions.
That brings the total number of deaths to 6,423 in Los Angeles County, of which 92% had underlying health conditions.
“That number has remained consistent across the entire pandemic,” Ferrer said. “If you have underlying health conditions, it’s important that you continue to stay home and away from other people.”
She also reported a total of 1,265 new cases in Los Angeles County, to include 11,615 in Long Beach and 2,536 in Pasadena. That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 263,333.
There are also 1,742 cases among the homeless.
To date, there are 779 confirmed cases that are hospitalized, with 28% in ICU and 16% on ventilators.
Here are the latest number of cases and deaths in the Antelope Valley:
Los Angeles County:
• Lancaster: 3,293 cases and 52 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Palmdale: 4,024 cases and 70 deaths.
• Acton: 69 cases, two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 26 cases and no deaths.
• Desert View Highlands: 49 cases, one death.
• Lake Hughes: Three cases, no deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 223 cases and four deaths.
• Leona Valley: 18 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 84 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Nine cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 90 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases and one death.
• Quartz Hill: 172 cases and 11 deaths.
Kern County:
• California City: 114 cases, 58 recovered, five presumed recovered.
• Edwards: 17, nine recovered, two presumed recovered.
• Rosamond: 254 cases, 119 recovered, 21 presumed recovered.
• Tehachapi: 1,110 cases, 634 recovered, 23 presumed recovered.
C-Vid is being overplayed..by dictators looking to control you....don't forget to kneel
