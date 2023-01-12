LOS ANGELES — Last year, an estimated $19 million in public benefits was stolen from people receiving social services and welfare funds in LA County through a process called “skimming,” prompting the Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, to take steps to combat and raise awareness of the problem.

Skimming refers to criminals who secretly install card readers at stores, gas stations and even ATMs that record and steal information encoded on cards that are inserted into them, including EBT cards. The information is then used by criminals to withdraw funds and benefits from the cards.

Jimzan 2.0

News Flash !!!....... Our local welfare office (A.V.) has had over $5 million dollars stolen from the welfare recipients...let's see if that makes the news. Victims are stating their EBT charges up,... then shortly afterward the money is gone $5 million.... Ouch !!

