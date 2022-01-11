The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced a new program designed to increase and facilitate access to COVID-19 tests for LA County residents unable to obtain appointments.
Residents will be able to pick up a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test kit, perform the test and return the completed kit to designated locations for processing. They will be notified of their test results within 24 to 48 hours.
The new “Pick-Up Testing Kit” program will operate at 13 testing sites across LA County, including one in the Antelope Valley at the Hammack Center, 815 East Ave. Q-6, Palmdale.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger released the following statement, Monday, afternoon, regarding the launch of the new program.
“I strongly encourage all LA County residents who have a need for testing to take advantage of this new resource,” Barger said. “This is an especially valuable service for families and community members who urgently need to get COVID-19 tested and don’t have another way to do so. It also promotes community safety by helping residents avoid standing in long lines.”
Barger added: “I applaud every resident who is stepping up to do their part to stop the COVID-19 surge by getting tested. This new program reflects the county’s commitment to reciprocate those efforts — it fills a service gap and provides testing solutions during a moment of great need.”
The pick-up testing kit a PCR test that requires individuals to register, self-test and return completed test for results. These kits are not rapid test kits.
Pick-up testing kits are provided at no cost to residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, or think they were exposed to COVID-19. The kits will be available without an appointment until the daily supplies are exhausted at designated locations. To preserve limited resources, the pick-up testing kits are not intended for use by those testing as a requirement to return to school, work or participate in other activities where routine testing is mandated, the County Health Services said.
Individuals who need to get tested as part of a requirement for work, school, or other activities should seek testing via their employer, school district or the entity requiring the testing.
Residents can pick up a home test kit at selected sites, perform the test at home or in their car and return the completed test with their sample to the same site. An email account will be required to register the test kit online and receive results.
The pick-up testing kits will be concurrently testing for COVID-19 and Influenza (A and B) in alignment with all LA County-operated testing locations, the county said in Monday’s announcement.
“We look forward to reducing the waiting time to get tested for individuals unable to book an appointment,” Paula Siler RN, MS Director of Community Mobile Testing Operations at the LA County Department of Health Services, said in a statement. “Once all 13 Pick-Up Testing locations are fully operating and once our Home Testing Kit by mail program is simultaneously relaunched later this week, we will have successfully added over 10,000 additional daily COVID tests available to the residents of LA County.”
