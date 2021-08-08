Acton/Agua Dulce, Antelope Acres. Green Valley, Hi Vista, Lake Los Angeles and other rural communities in the unincorporated Antelope Valley could eventually see the establishment of four Garbage Disposal Districts if the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agrees to initiate the process and adopt the proposed boundaries as requested by the LA County Department of Public Works.
Garbage Disposal Districts are special assessment districts through which garbage collection and disposal services are provided to residents and businesses via the county’s contract with a private waste hauler. The service fees for these services are collected annually on property tax bills.
If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the director of Public Works will file the required applications with the Local Agency Formation Commission and take any other steps necessary to assist in processing the applications for the special assessment districts.
Public Works would also have a competitive bid process for the waste collection services. The estimated cost to property owners would also go through the Proposition 218 process, which includes conducting a protest hearing in order to impose a fee for refuse collection services.
If there is no majority protest during the hearing, Public Works will return to the Board for approval to award these contracts and start service, anticipated in summer 2023, according to a staff report.
Public Works officials conducted community outreach last year to collect feedback on the proposed change.
Acton/Agua Dulce and the unincorporated Antelope Valley currently operate under an open market system for residential customers. Under this system the county has no oversight over the waste collection services provided to these residents, county officials said.
There are four proposed service areas for the Antelope Valley — Acton/Agua Dulce, Antelope Valley east and west service areas and a Quartz Hill service area.
The impetus for the proposed special assessment districts is to help address ongoing concerns regarding trash collection and illegal dumping. Three new state waste reduction laws are another driving force for the proposed change.
