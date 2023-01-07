The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger to proclaim a local emergency for homelessness and instruct the appropriate county executives and departments to take necessary steps for the protection of life, health and safety of people experiencing homelessness.
“Proclaiming a local emergency to address this critical crisis will provide the County with additional tools to accelerate and expand its response through the Homeless Initiative and in collaboration with our city partners,” the motion said.
LA County had 69,144 unhoused residents, including 45,548 who were unsheltered as of January 2022, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Greater Los Angeles County.
“Because the reasons individuals become unhoused are complicated and multifaceted, the approach to assisting them must be the same,” the motion said. “This approach requires the commitment of both local cities and the county, because each entity is responsible for different aspects of the solution with the county primarily responsible for mental health, general health and social services.”
Last Dec. 12, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency in the City of Los Angeles to address homelessness. In response, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to provide county support for the city’s emergency declaration. The Long Beach City Council will consider an emergency declaration on homelessness at its next meeting, which is on Tuesday.
The Lancaster City Council, at its Dec. 13 meeting, declared a state of emergency against Bass’s “plan” for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley.
In an interview, last May, during her campaign for mayor, Bass told Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez that she would work with the county to create clinics for people with mental illness.
“There’s a big chunk of land in Palmdale and maybe we could create a village out there,” the article quoted her as saying.
However, then-Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo spoke to Bass shortly after her comments, for which she later apologized. She has since disavowed any plans to relocate Los Angeles’s homeless population to the Antelope Valley, Palmdale Councilman Eric Ohlsen said at the Dec. 21 City Council meeting.
At the meeting, the Palmdale City Council decided against a proposed state of emergency on homelessness. They requested a revised resolution in the near future that would declare opposition to the relocation of Los Angeles’s unhoused residents to the Antelope Valley and to work with Los Angeles officials on maintaining open communication on the matter.
“The provision of services for unhoused individuals requires substantial county resources, in coordination with cities. Coordination, collaboration and the combined forces of different jurisdictions are imperatively needed to combat the current conditions of homelessness,” the motion said. “For these reasons it is necessary for Los Angeles County to proclaim a local emergency regarding homelessness.”
The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St. in downtown Los Angeles.
To participate by phone, call 877-226-8163. Use participant code 1336503.
