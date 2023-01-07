The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger to proclaim a local emergency for homelessness and instruct the appropriate county executives and departments to take necessary steps for the protection of life, health and safety of people experiencing homelessness.

“Proclaiming a local emergency to address this critical crisis will provide the County with additional tools to accelerate and expand its response through the Homeless Initiative and in collaboration with our city partners,” the motion said.

