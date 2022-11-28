The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will conclude a series of three virtual meetings on Tuesday, about a proposed Residential Design Standards ordinance targeted at rural communities.
The proposed Residential Design Standards ordinance is being developed to provide clear, measurable and objective requirements to guide the design of residential projects throughout the County’s unincorporated communities.
The standards, once adopted, will apply to projects of all scales, ranging from single-family residences to high-density multi-family and mixed-use projects and everything in between.
A copy of the proposed ordinance was not available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.