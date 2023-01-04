Zoom sessions are scheduled, today and Jan. 11, by the Los Angeles County Justice Care and Opportunities Department for anyone, in particular nonprofit organizations, to submit a Care First and Community Investment Concept Recommendation Form.
The Concept Recommendation Form captures project, concepts and program recommendations in the areas of justice, health, workforce development, youth development, or housing, according to a description.
The Los Angeles County Care First and Community Investment Initiative invests county funds to address negative outcomes caused by racially driven criminal justice inequities and long-term economic community disinvestment, the form said.
The Care First and Community Investment Advisory Committee (which succeeded the Measure J committee, after the measure’s limits on the Board of Supervisor’s spending decisions was ruled unconstitutional) will review proposed spending priorities for the Year Three Spending Plan.
“Although this process is not a direct solicitation of funds, your ideas will be reviewed and considered by the Advisory Committee and may be included in the CFCI Year Three spending plan,” a department statement said.
