PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission unanimously recommended the amended Leona Valley Community Standards District for approval to the Board of Supervisors.
Leona Valley is a rural community in the southwestern portion of the Antelope Valley adjacent to the Angeles National Forest. The community is bordered by the City of Palmdale to the north and east. The community is developed with single-family homes on large lots with some agricultural uses and a handful of commercial businesses.
The Leona Valley Community Standards District was first established in 1993 and updated in 2012. The document seeks to protect the community’s unique appeal, including its rural agricultural character.
“The newly proposed amendment to the CSD will expand upon existing environmental protections community wide, and also include some new standards for residential, agricultural, commercial and rural zones,” planner Tahirah Farris said during a presentation at Wednesday’s commission hearing.
The changes requested by the community include a revision to fencing standards to clarify the open, non-view obscuring requirements, and a requirement for the bottom edge of fencing to be a minimum of 18 inches from the ground. In addition, the amendment includes a complete prohibition of all new drive-thru services throughout the community, a prohibition of clustering with proposed subdivisions, and a requirement for a conditional use permit application to modify standards in the community standards District.
The amendment will also limit the size of wall business signs and monument signs and allow for residential ranch entrance signs.
The amendment also seeks to expand the existing community standards district boundary with 25 parcels along Lonesome Valley Road in the southwest portion of the community, as well as an additional 25 parcels surrounding Godde Hill Road in the northeast portion of the community.
The amendment will also add standards for trail development in accordance with the adopted trails plan and the Los Angeles County Trails manual.
