ACTON — The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will accept public comments on the draft Safety Element update through Dec. 15.
The update is intended to incorporate climate adaption and resiliency strategies, as required by a new state law. The goal is to reduce the potential risk of death, injuries, property damage, economic loss and social dislocation resulting from natural and human-made disasters.
The Acton Town Council submitted an eight-page letter to the county expressing disappointment that the draft element does not provide the resiliency tools they desired.
They noted it establishes harsh mandates that would be imposed on Acton and other communities in very high fire hazard severity zones, which do not increase community resiliency or reduce community risk, the letter said.
The Council expressed disappointment that the draft document does not increase safety or resiliency to include a policy to direct the county to work with unincorporated communities in very high fire hazard severity zones, such as Acton, to develop individual community wildfire protection plans.
The Council also suggested the draft Safety Element could establish a goal to a master emergency plan for every unincorporated community, which designates evacuation routes, emergency relief centers, emergency animal keeping shelters, and information centers.
“This could go a very long way to reduce risk and increase resiliency in all unincorporated communities regardless of the type of risk,” the letter said. “Such a policy would actually help residents who live in a risk zone instead of merely punishing them for living there.”
Visit https://planning.lacounty.gov/site/climate/meetings-hearings/ for details.
