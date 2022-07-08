LOS ANGELES — With COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to rise, Los Angeles County is on pace to reach the “high” virus activity level, by next week, which could equate to another universal indoor mask-wearing mandate by the end of the month, the public health director said, Thursday.
The county is in the “medium” virus activity level, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will reach the “high” category if the seven-day average of new COVID-related hospital admissions reaches 10 per 100,000 residents.
As of Thursday, the county’s admission rate was 8.4 per 100,000 residents. But given the rate of increase over the past two weeks, the county is on pace to reach 10 per 100,000 residents, by next Thursday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in an online briefing. She stressed that the estimate is only a projection which could change dramatically based on admission numbers in the coming days.
If the county remains at that high level for two consecutive weeks, it will re-impose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate. Under the current schedule, that would happen, on July 29.
“We don’t have the luxury of doing nothing,” Ferrer said, pointing to the high level of virus spread in the county — increasingly fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus — and rising hospitalization numbers.
“… What makes the most sense is to remain committed to protecting one another,” she said.
According to state figures, there were 989 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, as of Thursday, up from 920 a day earlier. The number of patients being treated in intensive care was 103, up from 89 on Wednesday.
Health officials have said that many of those patients entered the hospital for other reasons before testing positive for COVID.
