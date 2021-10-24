LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the Joint Occupancy Agreement between the Judicial Council of California and LA County for the McCourtney Juvenile Justice Center, at 1040 West Ave. J, to correct a parking share error in the original agreement and to compensate for new space added because of recent improvements by the Superior Court.
The amendment, which passed unanimously as part of the Board’s consent calendar, revises the county and Judicial Council of California shares to correct percentage parking allocations, with the county allocated 44.16% and the Judicial Council allocated 55.84%.
“There is no impact to the parking usage from the parking share correction since the County and the JCC will continue using the original JOA parking allocations,” a staff report by County CEO Fesia A. Davenport said.
Base on the original space allocation, the county received an additional 186 square feet and the Judicial Council received an additional 414 square feet.
The Judicial Council, on behalf of the Superior Court, assumed control of the McCourtney Juvenile Justice Center, under the Trial Court Facilities Act of 2002, according to the report.
The facility is a part of a larger campus owned and managed by the county.
The Superior Court’s self-funded tenant improvement project within the facility increased the building’s usable space and resulted in small increases to the county and Judicial Council’s share. The project included improvements to restrooms, public areas, interview rooms, courtrooms, holding cells and the Sheriff’s office, as well as new paint and carpet. The project was completed in August 2020.
