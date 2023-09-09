Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, county Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Friday.

The grant allows the county to enter the design phase of a major habitat restoration project along an eight-mile stretch of Bouquet Canyon Creek, downstream of Bouquet Reservoir.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.