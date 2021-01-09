The Los Angeles County Development Authority has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy.
The BizHelp Program will offer support and resources via a series of online webinars starting Tuesday.
The program is available to all businesses in the County of Los Angeles and is offered free of charge. The Authority has teamed up with three local technical assistance providers — Acelera Advisory Group, Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment, and Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation – to host webinars that will cover various topics such as tips for successfully securing financial resources, operating post COVID-19, understanding basics in accounting and bookkeeping, and improving credit for business owners. Registration is required to participate.
“Local small businesses in the County of Los Angeles continue to face obstacles when it comes to securing resources,” said Hilda Solis, the 1st District representative on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and its current chair. “By lifting up this sector, we can spur innovation, bring back jobs, preserve community character, encourage development and ensure generational prosperity. I urge our small business community to take advantage of the Authority’s new BizHelp Program which will provide technical assistance and offer support in navigating these uncertain times.”
“The County is doing all it can to provide a variety of tools to businesses impacted by recent events,” LACDA Executive Director Emilio Salas said. “The BizHelp Program provides professional advice and guidance to prepare business owners to move their business forward and reach their future goals.”
Registration is open. Webinars begin on Tuesday. Businesses interested in participating or requiring further information can visit bizhelp.lacda.org
