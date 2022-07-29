LOS ANGELES — Citing continued downward trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Los Angeles County scrubbed plans, Thursday, to re-impose a universal indoor mask-wearing mandate that would have taken effect, today.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters, in an online briefing, that the county’s average daily number of new COVID cases, over the past week, was about 5,900 per day, down from 6,750, a week ago. There were 1,239 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, as of Thursday, down from 1,329, a week ago.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""Citing continued downward trends in COVID-19 cases ""...No.. citing an upcoming election in November. Funny how Cali's political scum love playing dictator..then become caring people when an election is near. Don't be an Idiot...remember what these dirtbags did to you and so many others....Vote them out of office....make them pay.

