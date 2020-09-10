PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday said traditional Halloween activities such as trick or treating and trunk or treat events are now not recommended instead of the outright ban issued a day prior.
A Tuesday afternoon statement from the Department of Public Health initially banned door-to-door trick or treating because it can be difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors, especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters, the Department of Public Health said in a statement.
The ban included trunk or treat events, such as the annual event held at Stephen Sorensen Park in Lake Los Angeles, where children go car to car to collect treats.
“Our guidelines have been slightly revised,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday.
“Trick-or-treating, we’re highly recommending that it not happen,’’ Ferrer said. “We don’t think it’s an appropriate activity during a pandemic.”
Door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors.
Ferrer cautioned that there is no guarantee that when a child visits a house that the person who opens the door is wearing a face covering.
“And when you don’t know the people opening the door, there’s no guarantee they’re not sick and that the candy they’re passing out that they’ve touched may not be safe for you to want your child to be sharing,” Ferrer said.
Trunk or treating is not recommended because it is difficult to avoid crowding and sharing food.
The ban still applies to haunted house attractions, Halloween gatherings, events or parties with non-household members, even if they are conducted outdoors, carnivals, festivals, and live entertainment,
The guidelines do permit and recommend alternative ways to celebrate the holiday, as long as they abide by county health protocols. Those include Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants (must comply with the restaurant protocol).
Individuals are also allowed to dress up their home and yards with Halloween themed decorations. That would allow a “drive-thru” event where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays.
Children can get candy for Halloween similar to how they get their school meals. The county will allow a “drive-thru” event where children can receive a treat bag limited to commercially-packaged non-perishable treats, or take away item from an organizer while the individuals remain in the vehicle.
(1) comment
If Pelosi can get her hair done (without a mask) you can have a party...only the cowardly are still playing the C-Vid hoax game. And only weasels are still printing it in the paper. The Democrats have taken enough from you, and your "children"...tell the Dirt Bag Dictators to "Kiss It"
