LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to create a so-called “Right to Counsel” ordinance aimed at ensuring legal representation for eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated areas.
The move would essentially codify into law a program the county began in 2020 to offer support services to tenants, including education programs to inform them of their legal rights and to offer income-eligible tenants legal representation and rental assistance.
According to a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis, since that Stay Housed LA County program began, it has provided limited legal services and assessments to more than 15,700 tenant households, and full-scope legal representation to about 2,400 households.
But with COVID-era tenant protections lifting and more residents facing eviction, county supervisors said they want to expand the program to ensure tenants have legal representation if they are facing the loss of their homes.
“The Center for American Progress estimates that nationally, only 10 percent of tenants facing eviction in the County have legal representation, compared to 90 percent of landlords,” the motion states.
In a unanimous vote, the board directed its attorneys to return within 10 months with a “Right to Counsel” ordinance, with the goal of ensuring legal representation for eligible tenants in unincorporated areas by the 2024- 25 fiscal year. The board also directed the director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to report back in 180 days with a plan for a phased expansion of the program to extend the same legal representation guarantee to eligible tenants in all county areas outside the city of Los Angeles, with the goal of universal access by 2030-31.
While the board approved the advance of the program, the question remains about how it will be funded. A DCBA report earlier this year estimated the cost of implementing a Right to Counsel ordinance at $22 million for the first year alone.
