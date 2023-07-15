LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to create a so-called “Right to Counsel” ordinance aimed at ensuring legal representation for eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated areas.

The move would essentially codify into law a program the county began in 2020 to offer support services to tenants, including education programs to inform them of their legal rights and to offer income-eligible tenants legal representation and rental assistance.

