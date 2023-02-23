The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority, announced a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County, according to an announcement released Tuesday.
The grant program is developed for programs to coincide with May Mental Health Awareness Month and foster community connection as a part of the Department of Mental Health’s Take Action for Mental Health LA County campaign, the announcement said.
Events submitted for consideration should take place during May and June and focus on decreasing stigma and discrimination, increasing help seeking behaviors, increasing awareness of, and access to, mental health services and resources or any activities that address one or more negative effects of untreated mental illness.
Grants will be awarded to organizations that promote mental health and well-being through community engagement.
Proposals are being accepted through 5 p.m. PST, March 3.
Initial grant payments will be awarded on March 24. The grants are made possible through the CA Mental Health Services Act Prevention and Early Intervention funding.
Nonprofit agencies, for-profit agencies, schools, faith-based organizations and other entities dedicated to carrying out diverse community engagement efforts to help promote stronger community ties and civic engagement are encouraged to apply.
