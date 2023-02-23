Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority, announced a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County, according to an announcement released Tuesday.

The grant program is developed for programs to coincide with May Mental Health Awareness Month and foster community connection as a part of the Department of Mental Health’s Take Action for Mental Health LA County campaign, the announcement said.

