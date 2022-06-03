LOS ANGELES — Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to Los Angeles County in a matter of weeks, possibly by the end of June, absent a downturn in the rate of new COVID-19 cases and virus-related hospitalizations, the county’s public health director said, Thursday.
Los Angeles County is listed in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “medium” virus-activity category, based on its cumulative seven-day rate of new cases. But the county will move into the “high” category if its average daily rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions rises above 10 per 100,000 residents, or if the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients tops 10%.
Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county’s current rate of new hospital admissions is now 5.2 per 100,000 residents, double the rate from a month ago. The portion of beds occupied by virus patients is still relatively low at 2.7%, but also higher than it was, last month.
“While these hospital metrics remain well below the threshold for ‘high’ in the CDC’s community-level framework, both our weekly case rate and the rate of increase in hospital admissions are of concern,” Ferrer said. “If we continue on the current trajectory … we’re likely to move into the CDC ‘high’ community level within a few weeks, towards the end of June, indicating an increased stress on the health care system.”
