LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly, Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care, down from 138 the previous day.

