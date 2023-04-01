LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s local emergency declarations due to COVID-19 were lifted Friday, resulting in the closure of county-run virus-testing centers and prompting a warning for Medi-Cal beneficiaries to ensure their case information is up to date.

Medi-Cal coverage will not stop with the lifting of the declarations, but the county Department of Public Social Services will be re-evaluating cases to ensure people are still eligible for the program, which provides health coverage for those with limited income and resources.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Studies show the CoVid Vaccine causes Heart Failure ? (more research needed)....(Think Football player). Its like Biden ( Shower Boy with his daughter Ashley ) forced his supporters to...... "Self Terminate".

