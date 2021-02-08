BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will discuss a proposed agreement with Adventist Health to assist in vaccination distribution during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The agreement with Adventist Health Medical Center Tehachapi would set up a mobile vaccination clinic that would focus on the east Kern communities of Mojave, California City, Rosamond and Boron. Adventist is also willing to deploy the mobile clinic anywhere in Kern depending on the needs of the county.
The Kern County Public Health Department currently has a mass vaccination site at the Kern County Fairgrounds that is capable of vaccinating 5,000 residents per day. However, the county is receiving around 2,000 vaccine doses per week for use at the fairground.
The mobile clinic would be capable of delivering nearly 80 doses per day on a seven day per week basis, according to the proposed agreement.
Adventist will also be responsible for providing the vaccine doses for the mobile clinic from their Multi-County Entity allotment not already allocated to Kern County which would increase the total vaccine doses available to the county.
This agreement would be funded with CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds in the amount of $300,000. The costs would consist of a one-time setup charge of $6,000, $30 per vaccination administered, and applicable mileage of $0.56 per mile to not exceed the proposed amount.
The agreement with Adventist would last from Feb. 9 through May 31.
The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and the proposed agreement with Adventist Health is listed as item No. 27 on the agenda.
Go online at https://www.kerncounty.com/government/board-of-supervisors/board-agenda-minutes-and-video to read the full agenda for the meeting.
Visit http://kern.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=241 to watch the meeting live.
For those that cannot join the live meeting, the recordings are posted on the Kern County YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/c/OfficialKernCounty/videos
