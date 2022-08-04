Coronavirus logo

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.

The county has been in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID category, since mid-July. The move came thanks to an average daily virus-related hospital admission rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents. That rate, however, has been on the decline and is expected to fall back below the threshold when the CDC updates its figures, today, putting Los Angeles County back into the “medium” virus-activity level.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I do not trust "Barbara Ferrer" or Fauci. Read Deborah Birx's book...they (CDC) were pulling numbers out of their behinds. You have been played..and they will do it again. Now Mask Up and Kneel...Cowards

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.