LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
The county has been in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID category, since mid-July. The move came thanks to an average daily virus-related hospital admission rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents. That rate, however, has been on the decline and is expected to fall back below the threshold when the CDC updates its figures, today, putting Los Angeles County back into the “medium” virus-activity level.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, that all of the county’s metrics have continued to decline, and she anticipated falling out of the “high” category, this week. She said, last week, that more current hospital numbers analyzed at the county level showed the hospital admission rate at 9.7 per 100,000 residents, good enough to move to the “medium” category.
The downward trend in the rate prompted Ferrer to announce, last week, that the county was dropping plans to reinstitute a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate. She said, however, that such a move could be considered again if there is another surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Ferrer said average daily new infection numbers declined again, over the past week, falling to about 5,300 per day, compared to 6,100 per day, the previous week.
On Wednesday, however, the county reported 6,637 new infections, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,315,921. Another 22 virus-related fatalities were reported, giving the county an overall death toll of 32,785.
According to the county Department of Public Health, there were 1,273 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, as of Wednesday, up from 1,242, on Tuesday, and up from 1,220, on Saturday.
The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 13.7%, as of Wednesday.
