PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District’s Dr. Donna Campbell, director of Student Services and Lyndsie Williams, a social emotional learning specialist, were recognized in separate Los Angeles County Office of Education ceremonies.
Campbell was honored at the Los Angeles County Superintendent’s Professional Collaborative Conference, on Oct. 21, at The Getty Center.
This annual event brings leaders from 80 public K-12 school districts. School administrators are celebrated at the conference, which focuses on leading in a climate of change.
Campbell was honored by Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo at the conference as the 2022 Student Services Cabinet Member of the Year. She has been instrumental in building Palmdale School District’s mental health department and oversees school counselors and social emotional learning specialists.
The Palmdale School District counselors and the social emotional learning specialists have created programs and processes to address social, academic and emotional needs of students.
Williams was celebrated as the 2021-22 School Social Worker of the Year. She is a school social worker at Tumbleweed Elementary School and works with foster and homeless students. She provides mental health assistance and housing resources. She also meets with students in small groups daily to discuss confidence building, restorative justice and social skills.
“My dream and vision as a school social worker is to encourage and instill in my students the belief that they can and will be anyone they want to be and they will change the world,” Williams said.
I would avoid public schools...they (most not all) have become cesspools.
