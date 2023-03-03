Jill Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN

 L O'LEARY

LANCASTER — Dr. Jill Zimmerman, dean of Student Life at Antelope Valley College, will be recognized as Los Angeles County’s Fifth District Woman of the Year during the 38th annual awards on March 13, college officials announced Thursday.

Zimmerman, who is well-known around the AV College campus for opening her home to homeless students and fostering homeless cats and dogs, is no stranger to the county. She is a member of the county’s homeless steering committee and partners regularly with the departments of Public Health and Mental Health.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.