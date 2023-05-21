The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings Tuesday for the Lake Los Angeles, Pearblossom and Southeast Antelope Valley community standards districts.
Lake Los Angeles and Pearblossom will each get new documents while the Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District will get an update. Each of the rural communities seeks to preserve their respective communities’ unique character through proposed development standards particular to their respective community.
The proposed Lake Los Angeles Community Standards District includes proposed highway and local street standards, additional protections to Hillside Management Areas, prohibitions on billboards, commercial sign standards, allowance of residential ranch entry signs, standards for new subdivisions, trail design, preservation of vegetation, accessory cargo shipping containers and modifications to the number of permitted dogs without a permit.
The proposed standards were developed based on community input and include additional home-based occupation allowances and commercial design standards, according to a summary.
The proposed ordinance includes vegetation and landscaping requirements to preserve and protect the native vegetation in the community. It also includes architectural and design standards for commercial and rural zones to maintain the community’s rural aesthetic.
In regard to dogs, community members would like to keep up to six dogs on four acres or more; up to five dogs on property two to less than four acres; and up to four dogs on less than two acres of property. The proposed ordinance would establish home-based occupations standards with no more than two home-based occupations per primary dwelling unit, and no more than one for an accessory dwelling unit, with a maximum of three per a property.
The proposed Pearblossom Community Standards District would establish development standards for vegetation protections, landscape requirements and regulations on accessory storage, rural artifacts, signs and fences, new subdivisions, rural road design, trails, building materials and uses in the proposed Blossom Community Corridor Area, according to a summary.
“Pearblossom is a small town with a Modern Rustic aesthetic,” the document said. “The community values its natural environment, and supports its artistic, creative, and resourceful spirit. The proposed ordinance will preserve, protect, and enhance the unique and rural character of Pearblossom with development standards that allow the display of rural artifacts within yard setbacks, taller fences, residential ranch entrance signs, signs on commercial parcels with narrow frontages, and accessory outdoor storage, including onsite materials storage areas and cargo shipping containers.”
The proposed ordinance would establish “the Blossom Community Corridor Area, which extends along the rural town center area and includes all parcels within 500 feet from each side of the Pearblossom Highway (CA-138) right-of-way. Standards for the Blossom Community Corridor include a tree planting requirement in commercial and industrial developments and a prohibition on the following uses: metal plating, recreational vehicle sales and rentals, truck storage, and truck sales and rentals, including incidental repair.”
The update to the Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District, which includes Littlerock and Sun Village, adds new development standards to address the specific needs of the two communities.
Proposed development standards include regulations on accessory uses and structures, such as fences and walls, cargo shipping containers, personal vehicles, rural artifacts, signs, and tractor-trailer/semitruck parking in agricultural zones where the owner or operator resides on-site, according to a summary. Commercial standards include updated parking lot design and landscaping requirements, as well as architectural design standards for the two commercial corridors. There is also a new requirement for a public hearing process when a new drive-through facility with food services is proposed on a property adjacent to Pearblossom Highway.
The Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. To listen by telephone only call 877-873-8017. The access code in 111111 for English and 222222 for Spanish. For all agenda items cal 877-692-8955 with participant code 4433663.
(1) comment
Proposed development standards...and power hungry politicians (most not all). Do you think that will drive up property prices..? ..or send them "fleeing to Texas and Florida.
