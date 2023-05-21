Community standards

Littlerock is among the communities that are part of the Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District. The district's standards, as well as for the Lake Los Angeles and Pearblossom districts, will be discussed Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

 Valley Press files

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings Tuesday for the Lake Los Angeles, Pearblossom and Southeast Antelope Valley community standards districts.

Lake Los Angeles and Pearblossom will each get new documents while the Southeast Antelope Valley Community Standards District will get an update. Each of the rural communities seeks to preserve their respective communities’ unique character through proposed development standards particular to their respective community.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Proposed development standards...and power hungry politicians (most not all). Do you think that will drive up property prices..? ..or send them "fleeing to Texas and Florida.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.