LOS ANGELES — With case numbers slowly on the rise thanks to spread of the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19, Los Angeles County health officials again preached vigilance, particularly as spring holidays approach.
“While the county has made great strides in keeping outbreaks in many sectors low through a number of safety measures, there are millions of vulnerable residents in our communities, many of whom are neighbors, family members, or co-workers,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement, Friday. “For these individuals, increasing transmission associated with the BA.2 subvariant poses a very real threat. As many of us prepare to gather for upcoming spring holidays, getting vaccinated or boosted, wearing a mask indoors in public places, and testing before and after gathering protects those most vulnerable and helps keep transmission lower across our communities.”
The county has been seeing a rise in daily COVID infections, correlating with the local spread of BA.2, which is an offshoot of the Omicron variant that fueled a winter surge of cases. Considered far more infectious than Omicron, BA.2 is being blamed for infection spikes in areas such as Australia and the United Kingdom.
As of Friday, the county’s average number of daily new COVID infections over the past seven days was 892, up from 724 during the previous seven days — a 23% increase.
Ferrer reported, Thursday, that BA.2 represented 47% of all cases in the county that underwent specialized testing to identify COVID variants.
