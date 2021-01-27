Los Angeles County and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services will hold a virtual meeting today for Bobcat Fire and Lake Fire burn area property owners, before this weekend’s deadlines for the state’s debris removal program and recovery/rebuilding steps.
Property owners affected by the wildfires can learn about
• No-Direct Cost Government-Sponsored Fire Debris and Hazard Tree Removal Program
• Los Angeles County Local Fire Debris Removal Program
• Insurance
• Rebuilding
• Permits
• Resources
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Viewers can tune in on LA County Channel 36, or the County’s social media channels: facebook.com/countyofla on Twitter @CountyofLA or YouTube at youtube.com/c/CountyofLosAngelesNewsroom
Submit advance general questions via email to BobcatFire@pw.lacounty.gov or LakeFire@pw.lacounty.gov
Property owners must submit the appropriate forms to the County by the following deadlines, depending on which of two options they select.
The first option is to submit a Right of Entry “ROE” Form by Feb. 1, in order to opt-in and participate in the Government-Sponsored Fire Debris and Hazard Tree Removal Program. This program is a no-direct-cost debris removal service for property owners who qualify and sign up. Work is completed by state-contracted professional crews and is coordinated by Los Angeles County. Commercial and publicly-owned properties will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The second option is to the Los Angeles County Local Fire Debris Removal Program. This program is for property owners who “opt-out” and choose to remove debris using their own resources or who do not qualify for the aforementioned first option. All property owners that opt-out must complete and submit a Local Fire Debris Removal Program Application & Work Plan or a Partially Burned or Damaged Structures Application by Jan. 31 and all debris removal work must be completed by March 15.
Completed applications can be submitted in-person or dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Antelope Valley Office of Building and Safety located at 355 A. East Avenue K-6, Lancaster. Call 661-524-2390 before delivering forms to the office.
Forms can also be mailed to Los Angeles County Public Works, Environmental Programs Division, attention Bobcat Fire and Lake Fire Debris Removal Team, P.O. Box 1460, Alhambra, CA 91802.
Property owners can also email completed applications to either bobcatfire@pw.lacounty.gov or lakefire@pw.lacounty.gov
Limit file size to 150 megabytes (MB) and contact the Public Works hotline at 626-979-5370 if a confirmation is not received within two business days.
For more information or questions, read the Frequently Asked Questions. Property owners can also call the LA County Public Works Debris Removal Hotline at 626-979-5370 or send an email bobcatfire@pw.lacounty.gov or lakefire@pw.lacounty.gov for additional help.
Additional Los Angeles County wildfire recovery resources are available at lacounty.gov/recovery
