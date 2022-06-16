SUN VILLAGE — Jackie Robinson Park is a newly designated Los Angeles County Landmark after the Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, adopted a resolution designating the park as a county landmark, thereby preserving the county’s distinctive architectural history.
“Our county is committed to embracing and celebrating the rich and diverse cultures that are the hallmark of our communities,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “It’s fitting that Sun Village’s historic Jackie Robinson Park will be protected and preserved thanks to its new county landmark designation. I take my responsibility of being a good steward of historic treasures in unincorporated communities seriously. That mission ensures future generations can be exposed to and appreciate the contributions of those who preceded them.”
One of the first major events to occur at the park following its designation is an all-day Juneteenth 2022 Soulful festival, on Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 8773 East Ave. R.
The celebration will include presentations of the grand marshal, Peg Lee, by the winners of the 2022 Miss Juneteenth “What Does Freedom Mean to Me?” art contest. Lee is the park’s former recreation services supervisor. She retired, in September 2015, after 32 years of service.
The Summer of Soul celebration is free to the public. It will feature live entertainment, food vendors, and activities for kids. From 1 to 2 p.m., guest speakers will include Barger, Parks Director Norma Garcia-Gonzalez and County Planning Director Amy Bode.
There will be a variety of public, private and nonprofit resources and providers in health and wellness, social programs, financial stability, homeownership, education, job training, and certification opportunities.
From 8 to 10 a.m., fathers, stepfathers, adoptive fathers and father figures of all types are invited to celebrate the important role of fathers and prioritizing mental and physical health during a National Fatherhood Movement Walk-Run-Bike event at the park. For details or to register, visit eventbrite.com and search project fatherhood.
Jackie Robinson Park was initially approved by the Board of Supervisors, in 1958, and was officially dedicated on June 16, 1965.
The park’s dedication was significant because Sun Village then was home to most of the Antelope Valley’s African-American families. Robinson was a role model for the community’s youngsters to emulate.
Robinson brought along his mother, wife and son to the dedication ceremony.
Eighteen years earlier, in 1947, the former four-sport UCLA letterman had become the first African-American to play for a Major League baseball team when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers as an infielder. He retired, in 1956, after a career in which he was named Rookie of the Year, National League Most Valuable Player and a six-time All-Star.
Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, in 1962. He died, in 1972.
A plaque erected in the park reads: “Future generations will remember Jackie Robinson not as the base runner who worried pitchers to their doom but as the proud crusader against pompous bigots and timid sentinels of the status quo as the symbols of a new Negro American.”
Getting the park itself was also significant for the community. A youth baseball field existed four miles away in Littlerock, behind what is now Alpine School, but there was no playground for youngsters in Sun Village.
The Sun Village Woman’s Club donated three acres for a park near 90th Street East and Avenue R. Club President Jessie Carroll and her husband, Bruce (for whom the park’s Carroll Building is named), donated another acre.
Then Los Angeles County Supervisor Warren Dorn arranged for the county to buy the acreage, add six more acres and create a real park for the community.
Dorn, who had been a classmate of Robinson at John Muir High School in Pasadena, was master of ceremonies at the 1965 dedication. Representatives of Palmdale, Lancaster, Littlerock and the Los Angeles Dodgers also attended.
