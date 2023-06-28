LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to expand an  alternative incarceration program for inmates with mental health issues.

The board called for an expansion of the number of Forensic In-Patient Stepdown and High Observation Dorm Unit pods from the current six to 30 by June 30, 2025.

