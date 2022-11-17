Supervisor Kathryn Barger cast the lone “no” vote when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, voted to extend tenant protections through Dec. 31 and make county code changes to the maximum allowable annual rent increase.

The protections were first put in place, in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jimzan 2.0
Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis are Parasites (IMHO) it has been 2 years since the CoVid pandemic hit....if you still have not figured out how to adapt...you are an idiot. Scumbags Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis are just being hand-out queens...using other people's money. I have real estate (homes) that I was going to rent out...not now thanks to Cali's "let's create parasites that will vote for us" agenda. No wonder Cali "lost" a congressman because so many people are leaving Cali. Take a look at the new Venezuela thanks to the Democrats. SMH.... Dem Politicians aka Dirtbags giving away other people's money for political support and power.

