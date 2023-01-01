Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Office of Education will extend a lease with Lancaster School District for space in the Park View Educational Complex to provide training on the county educational agency’s BEST financial system.

The District and the county first entered into a lease agreement for a portion of the property, at 808 West Ave. J, in September 2018. The agreement was amended, in April 2020, and November 2021. LACOE has not held in person training at the facility since March 2020, offering virtual training only.

