LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County reported 1,184 new COVID-19 infections and 25 virus-related deaths, Friday, and officials reminded residents that masks are still strongly recommended indoors despite the county’s move to the “low” virus-activity category.

The county moved to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “low” virus-activity category this week, thanks to falling case rates and hospital admission numbers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.