LOS ANGELES — In a major policy shift, Los Angeles County will ease its indoor mask mandate, today, to allow people vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove face coverings indoors at establishments that verify patrons’ vaccination status.
The change will take effect at 12:01 a.m., today, according to the Department of Public Health.
The new health order, however, will put the onus on businesses to ensure that all customers permitted indoors are either fully vaccinated or can provide proof of a recent negative COVID test. Even after that verification, only fully vaccinated customers will be permitted to remove masks indoors. Unvaccinated customers must continue wearing masks indoors, even after showing proof of a negative COVID test, unless they are actively eating or drinking.
The same basic rules will apply to workers at indoor establishments.
“While there are powerful tools that impede virus transmission, none are perfect, which is why we often need to use a variety of safety measures to reduce transmission,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “When transmission is very high, we need to create the most complete shield we can, so that’s why it’s important that we layer in all the protections at hand.
“As transmission drops and there is less virus circulating, some tools may afford significant protections against the very worst risks associated with COVID. Because vaccines are one of these tools, with lower rates of hospital admissions and COVID hospitalizations, it is appropriate in settings verifying vaccination or negative test status, that we transition to strongly recommending masking instead of requiring masking.”
The change follows rising pressure from two members of the county Board of Supervisors for a loosening of the mask mandate to more closely align with the state, which dropped its indoor mask mandate last week. Los Angeles County, however, kept its mandate in place, setting parameters for ending the requirement that likely will not be met until the end of March.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger initially pushed for the county to align with the state, saying the contradictory requirements were leading to apathy and lax compliance among residents. Supervisor Janice Hahn joined Barger in that call last week, pointing to the recent Super Bowl in Inglewood as an example of people willfully ignoring the county’s masking guidelines.
Hahn broke the news on Twitter, Tuesday, that the county planned to ease the indoor mask mandate for businesses that verify vaccination status. On Wednesday, she called the move a “step in the right direction.”
“I still think that the better and less confusing approach would be to fully align with the state of California, but this is a welcome step in the right direction as our cases decline and we learn to live with this virus,” she said in a statement.
Barger said, Tuesday, she was “glad to hear” of the pending policy change.
“I’ve been calling for this all along,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is another step toward living (with) COVID-19 in a balanced way. But piecemealed policies are frustrating and confusing.”
The cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments separate from the county, will ease their indoor masking requirements, on Saturday — but they will go beyond the county’s action and generally align with the state.
In those cities, like the rest of the state, masks will still be required indoors for unvaccinated people; however, businesses can allow patrons to simply self-attest to their vaccination status, without any formal verification process. Businesses will also have the option of verifying everyone’s vaccination status, or to simply require all patrons to wear masks.
Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor mask mandate for large event venues, schools and child-care centers last week. Masks will continue to be required indoors at schools under a state requirement that is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of February.
