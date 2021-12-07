As its deadline nears, the independent Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission will conduct the fourth public hearing, today, on the proposed draft map options to redraw the five supervisorial district boundaries for the next decade.
Members of the public are encouraged to provide input on map draft options and how they would like them to be changed, or not. Members of the public are also welcomed to make changes to the map draft plans and submit modified plan submissions.
The 14-member commission selected three draft map options for further public input and discussion. They are Draft Map B-2, Draft Map F-1 and Draft Map G.
The Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita would remain in Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Fifth District under each option, with the only proposed changes along the southern border.
The commission’s goal is to adopt supervisorial districts that are generally equal in population — about two million people per district — based on the 2020 census data. The commission must also account for fairness in regard to race and ethnicity; not splitting cities, neighborhoods and communities of interest; and having compact districts.
The deadline to adopt new boundaries is Dec. 15. If the commission does not adopt the final maps by that date, then the federal courts are assigned the responsibility.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82726060927
To listen only, call 669-900-9128 and enter 82726060927#
To watch the meeting via YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/LACountyRedistricting
To review the agenda and additional materials, visit https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/virtual-meetings/
