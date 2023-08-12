The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office invites people to join the next virtual Community Provider Forum to discuss “DUI: The Effects on Victims of Crime” in honor of National Road Victim Awareness Month.
The forum is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The host is the district attorney officer’s Bureau of Victim Services for the topic “Helping Victims Become Survivors.”
