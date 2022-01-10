The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, acting as the Los Angeles County Development Authority, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger at Tuesday’s meeting to contract with Abbey Road Inc. for case management services for the Imagine Village II housing development in Lancaster.
Abbey Road Inc. is a nonprofit organization that acquires, develops, manages and operates affordable housing for families, according to the motion. The organization’s mission is to develop safe and affordable housing for children, adults, and families to build brighter futures and strengthen communities.
Abbey Road will receive $200,000 from Barger’s Fifth Supervisorial District to provide case management services, service coordination, peer support and supervisory oversight to residents of Imagine Village, a permanent supporting housing development for veterans, the motion said.
According to the motion, Abbey Road will partner with United States Veterans Initiative, who will work directly with the veterans.
The $200,000 comes from a Community Development Block Grant via the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Through this partnership, Abbey Road will ensure that all of its tenants remain housed and supported in their efforts to improve their health, financial situation and general well-being,” the motion said. “CDBG funds will cover personnel, non-personnel and capital outlay costs.”
According to the motion, the proposed services for the Imagine Village II project are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.
