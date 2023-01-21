Joshua tree protection

Protection of western Joshua trees such as these is the subject of a motion that will be considered, Tuesday, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

 Associated Press files

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to instruct the director of Regional Planning to report back to the Board, in  writing, within 60 days, on existing county efforts and ordinances that protect the western Joshua tree.

The report should detail existing county efforts and ordinances that protect the western Joshua, the motion said. It should also look at the feasibility of partnering with existing mitigation banks or creating new ones to further protect and create additional space for the long-term protection of western Joshua trees.

