The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to instruct the director of Regional Planning to report back to the Board, in writing, within 60 days, on existing county efforts and ordinances that protect the western Joshua tree.
The report should detail existing county efforts and ordinances that protect the western Joshua, the motion said. It should also look at the feasibility of partnering with existing mitigation banks or creating new ones to further protect and create additional space for the long-term protection of western Joshua trees.
“The western Joshua tree has come to symbolize the landscape of deserts in the Southwestern United States,” the motion said. “In Los Angeles County, the western Joshua tree is primarily found in the Antelope Valley, the most western part of the species range.”
In October 2020, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife designated the western Joshua tree as a candidate species, triggering an 18-month scientific review and interim protections for the species.
Last March, Department of Fish and Wildlife staff issued a status review report, which stated they did not have the data to determine the extent to which climate change would affect western Joshua trees in the specified timeframe. The staff report found that under current conditions, the western Joshua tree is “abundant and widespread, which lessens the overall relative impact of the threats to the species, and substantially lowers the threat of extinction within the foreseeable future.”
A formal decision by the Department of Fish and Wildlife is pending.
“(T)he County of Los Angeles recognizes the importance of protecting native vegetation while balancing economic opportunities,” the motion said.
The motion also seeks to explore the feasibility of seeking delegated authority from the Department of Fish and Wildlife to develop a local conservation program specific to the western Joshua tree that would include mitigation for potential development impacts, including a timeline and cost for developing such a program.
