PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a request from the Internal Services Department for $441,000 to repair damaged drywall at the Palmdale Animal Care Center.
The $20 million, 25,000 square-foot facility, at 38550 Sierra Highway, opened in July 2016. The proposed repair work includes the re-painting of 4,000 square feet of damaged walls with epoxy paint, drywall repairs and the installation of stainless-steel wainscot to cover exposed drywall areas.
The project is expected to take about six months to complete, including the completion of design and construction documents, jurisdictional approvals and construction, according to a letter to the Board from Selwyn Hollins, director of Internal Services.
According to the Department of Animal Care and Control, the repairs for the area in question are due to the wear and tear of housing dogs and daily disinfection/washdown procedures.
“There are stainless steel walls that are low-lying,” the department said. “When large dogs are housed in those kennels, they scratch the wall when the dogs see the public or other dogs being walked by. This is the main reason for the need to repair the wall replace it with stainless steel. The walkway has peeling paint due to daily washdown procedures performed by staff.”
The public may attend the Board meeting and comment in person. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday at the Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St.
They can also listen and make comments by telephone.
To listen only, call 877 873-8017. The access code is 111111 for English and 22222 for Spanish translation.
To make comments, call 877-226-8163 before 9:30 a.m. The participant code is 1336503. The Palmdale Animal Care Center repair is Agenda Item 36 on the consent calendar.
