The Palmdale Animal Care center needs to repair damaged drywall, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a request for funds to pay for the repairs.

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a request from the Internal Services Department for $441,000 to repair damaged drywall at the Palmdale Animal Care Center.

The $20 million, 25,000 square-foot facility, at 38550 Sierra Highway, opened in July 2016. The proposed repair work includes the re-painting of 4,000 square feet of damaged walls with epoxy paint, drywall repairs and the installation of stainless-steel wainscot to cover exposed drywall areas.

