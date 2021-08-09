Los Angeles County Supervisors on Tuesday will consider an ordinance to establish the Green Valley Community Standards District, which defines and establishes development standards intended to protect and preserve the rural character and natural features of the mountain community and implement the goals and policies of the Antelope Valley Area Plan.
The Board indicated its intent to approve the proposed ordinance at its April 20 meeting.
The proposed Green Valley Community Standards District would prohibit billboards, roof signs, pole signs and internally illuminated signs. It would permit only one temporary real estate sign on a property at one time with the written approval of the property owner.
Proposed local street standards would apply to all local streets maintained by Public Works within the Community Standards District. The proposed standards would prohibit new curbs, gutters and sidewalks except where additional pavement is deemed necessary by Public Works for the safety of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
The proposed standards would prohibit gated or walled subdivisions; it would also require new lots to have at least two-and-a-half gross acres. In addition, all wires and cables that provide utility services, including telephone, television, electricity of less than 10 kilovolts, and similar services, shall be placed underground, according to the document.
The proposed standards would require new structures, additions or renovations to existing structures to be designed to fit in with the community’s rural setting by using earth-toned paint such as shades of taupe, beige, olive, burgundy or other neutral, muted colors that blend with the surrounding setting.
The proposed standards also required that no more than 50% of a building façade’s street-facing surface area be covered in glass, stucco, or metal. The proposed standards would also require inclusion of one or more of the following features: a hitching post; recessed storefront entryway; cast-iron type benches; wood or wooden-looking barrels; shuttered windows; wagon wheel, or water tower.
It would limit the height for new buildings or expansion to existing buildings to 17 feet and limit the hours of operation for nonresidential use to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.